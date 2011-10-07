Taiwan's UMC Sept sales fall 25 pct on year

TAIPEI Oct 7 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday its unconsolidated September sales fell 25.3 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.18 billion ($267.26 million) last month, compared with T$10.94 billion in September last year and T$8.2 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

For a table on the company's website, see here

($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)