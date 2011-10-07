Taiwan's UMC Sept sales fall 25 pct on year

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Oct 7 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday its unconsolidated September sales fell 25.3 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.18 billion ($267.26 million) last month, compared with T$10.94 billion in September last year and T$8.2 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
For a table on the company's website, see here
($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.