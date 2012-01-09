版本:
Taiwan's UMC December sales fall 20.4 pct on year

TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Monday its December sales dropped 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.1 billion ($267.92 million) last month, compared with T$10.18 billion in December 2010 and T$8.07 billion in November 2011, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

