Taiwan's UMC December sales fall 20.4 pct on year

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Monday its December sales dropped 20.4 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.1 billion ($267.92 million) last month, compared with T$10.18 billion in December 2010 and T$8.07 billion in November 2011, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
