Taiwan's UMC January sales fall 15.5 pct on yr

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TAIPEI Feb 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its January sales fell 15.5 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.05 billion ($272.73 million) last month, compared with T$9.53 billion in the same month last year and T$8.1 billion in December 2011, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd