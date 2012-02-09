版本:
Taiwan's UMC January sales fall 15.5 pct on yr

TAIPEI Feb 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its January sales fell 15.5 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.05 billion ($272.73 million) last month, compared with T$9.53 billion in the same month last year and T$8.1 billion in December 2011, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

