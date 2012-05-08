版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 14:07 BJT

Taiwan's UMC April sales fall 4.6 pct on year

TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its April sales fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.12 billion ($310.5 million) last month, compared with T$9.56 billion in April last year and T$8.19 billion in March, the company said on its website.

It did not give further details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐