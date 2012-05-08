Taiwan's UMC April sales fall 4.6 pct on year

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its April sales fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.12 billion ($310.5 million) last month, compared with T$9.56 billion in April last year and T$8.19 billion in March, the company said on its website.
It did not give further details.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.