Taiwan's UMC April sales fall 4.6 pct on year

TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its April sales fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.12 billion ($310.5 million) last month, compared with T$9.56 billion in April last year and T$8.19 billion in March, the company said on its website.

It did not give further details.