版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 14:04 BJT

Taiwan's UMC says Q4 profit rises 20 pct

TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported its net profit in the fourth quarter was T$1.17 billion ($40.4 million), up 20 percent on the period a year ago, according to a statement on Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐