版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 14:06 BJT

TABLE-Taiwan's UMC Feb sales rise 3.4 pct on year

March 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract
chipmaker, posted a 3.4 percent rise in February sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     FEB      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      8.73     +3.4      18.18      +5.2 
       (US$ mln)   294.18 
    
   

   For a table on the company's website, see
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐