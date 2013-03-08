TABLE-Taiwan's UMC Feb sales rise 3.4 pct on year

CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
March 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, posted a 3.4 percent rise in February sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: FEB Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 8.73 +3.4 18.18 +5.2 (US$ mln) 294.18 For a table on the company's website, see
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.