Taiwan's UMC April sales slip 0.8 pct on year

TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwan's UMC, the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, posted a 0.8 percent fall in
April sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     APRIL     Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      10.3     -0.84      38.1       +3.8
       (US$ mln)    350.37
