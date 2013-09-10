版本:
Taiwan's UMC Aug sales rise 6 pct on year

TAIPEI, Sept 10 Taiwan's UMC, the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, posted a 6.2 percent rise in
August sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     AUG      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)       11     +6.2     82.242     +6.3  
       (US$ mln)     370

