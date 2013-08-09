版本:
July sales at Taiwan's UMC rise 12 percent on year

TAIPEI, Aug 9 Taiwan's United Microelectronics
Corp, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, posted a 12
percent rise in July sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     JULY     Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)     11.558    +11.6     71.24      +6.3 
       (US$ mln)    385
