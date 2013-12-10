版本:
Taiwan's UMC Nov sales rise 2.5 pct on year

TAIPEI, Dec 10 Taiwan's UMC, the
world's No.3 contract chipmaker, posted a 2.5 percent rise in
November sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     NOVEMBER    Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      10.35       +2.5     113.91      +6.5
       (US$ mln)    350.05
