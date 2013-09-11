Umpqua to buy Sterling Financial in $2 billion deal

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Umpqua Holdings Corp
has agreed to buy private-equity backed Sterling Financial Corp
in a $2 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said
on Wednesday.
Sterling shareholders will receive 1.671 shares of Umpqua
and $2.18 in cash for each share of Sterling common stock they
hold. That equates to roughly $30.52 in value based on Umpqua's
closing price of $16.96 on Wednesday.
The transaction will create a bank with $22 billion in
assets, $15 billion in loans and $16 billion in deposits, the
companies said.
The combined company will operate under the Umpqua brand and
continue to be led by Umpqua President and Chief Executive Ray
Davis. Sterling president and CEO Greg Seibly will join Umpqua
Bank as co-president, with Umpqua Bank co-president Cort O'Haver
serving in the same capacity.
Spokane, Washington-based Sterling Financial is backed by
Warburg Pincus LLC and Thomas H Lee Partners LP, which each own
about 21 percent of the lender, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of
2014, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Umpqua expects the acquisition to add 12 percent to its 2015
operating earnings per share, and for tangible book value per
common share to be diluted by 4.6 percent once the deal closes.