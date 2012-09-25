版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 21:31 BJT

Ban rejects threats by states of potential military action

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, in an apparent reference to recent comments by Israeli, Iranian and U.S. officials, said on Tuesday he rejected threats of military action by one state against another.

While he did not specify what countries he was talking about, after criticizing Israeli settlement building, Ban told the U.N. General Assembly, "I also reject both the language of delegitimization and threats of potential military action by one state against another. Any such attacks would be devastating."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐