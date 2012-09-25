Ban rejects threats by states of potential military action

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, in an apparent reference to recent comments by Israeli, Iranian and U.S. officials, said on Tuesday he rejected threats of military action by one state against another.
While he did not specify what countries he was talking about, after criticizing Israeli settlement building, Ban told the U.N. General Assembly, "I also reject both the language of delegitimization and threats of potential military action by one state against another. Any such attacks would be devastating."
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.