UPDATE 2-At U.N., Brazil's Rousseff blasts U.S. spying as breach of law

By Daniel Trotta
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff used her position as the opening speaker at the
U.N. General Assembly to accuse the United States of violating
human rights and international law through espionage that
included spying on her email.
Rousseff had expressed her displeasure last week by calling
off a high-profile state visit to the United States scheduled
for October over reports that the U.S. National Security Agency
had been spying on Brazil.
In unusually strong language, Rousseff launched a blistering
attack on U.S. surveillance, calling it an affront to Brazilian
sovereignty and "totally unacceptable."
"Tampering in such a manner in the lives and affairs of
other countries is a breach of international law and, as such,
it is an affront to the principles that should otherwise govern
relations among countries, especially among friendly nations,"
Rousseff told the annual gathering of world leaders at the
United Nations.
She also proposed an international framework for governing
the internet and said Brazil would adopt legislation and
technology to protect it from illegal interception of
communications.
"Information and telecommunication technologies cannot be
the new battlefield between states. Time is ripe to create the
conditions to prevent cyberspace from being used as a weapon of
war, through espionage, sabotage, and attacks against systems
and infrastructure of other countries," Rousseff said.
U.S. President Barack Obama was en route to the United
Nations while Rousseff spoke. Speaking immediately after
Rousseff, he avoided direct reference to her criticism.
"We have begun to review the way that we gather
intelligence, so as to properly balance the legitimate security
concerns of our citizens and allies, with the privacy concerns
that all people share," said Obama, who concentrated mostly on
the crisis in Syria and the prospects for a diplomatic opening
with Iran.
Rousseff rejected the U.S. government reasoning that the NSA
surveillance was aimed at detecting suspected terrorist activity
and she accused the agency of engaging in industrial espionage.
Rousseff said she had asked Washington for explanations, an
apology and promises the surveillance would never be repeated.
Postponing the state visit was a rare and diplomatically
severe snub by Brazil. While foreign leaders frequently visit
the White House, state visits are reserved for special occasions
and include an elaborate state dinner. No new date has been set.
Rousseff's state visit was conceived to highlight
cooperation between the two biggest economies in the Americas
and Brazil's emergence over the past decade as a regional power.
Ties between the United States and Brazil had been improving
steadily since Rousseff took office in 2011. The cancellation
could harm cooperation on trade, regional affairs and other
issues at a time of growing influence from China, which has
surpassed the United States as Brazil's leading trade partner.
The trip had been seen as a platform for deals on oil
exploration and biofuels technology, and Brazil's potential
purchase of fighter jets from Chicago-based Boeing Co.
A report by Brazil Globo's news program Fantastico on
National Security Agency spying was based on documents that
journalist Glenn Greenwald obtained from former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden. Greenwald, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, was one
of the journalists to first report Snowden's leaks of classified
information on previously secret U.S. telephone and internet
surveillance efforts.
The report also said the United States intercepted
communications of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras and
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto before he assumed office.
"Personal data of citizens was intercepted
indiscriminately," Rousseff said in her U.N. speech.
"Corporate information, often of high economic and even
strategic value, was at the center of espionage activity. Also,
Brazilian diplomatic missions, among them the permanent mission
to the United Nations and the office of the president of the
republic itself, had their communications intercepted."