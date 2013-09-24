France says wants 'concrete gestures' from Iran

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 French President
Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he expects "concrete gestures"
by Iran to show it will give up its military nuclear programme
and that while he will meet with the Iranian president, he is
still firm on nuclear non-proliferation.
"France expects of Iran concrete gestures which will show
that this country renounces its military nuclear program even if
it clearly has the right to pursue its civilian programme," said
Hollande, who is due to meet President Hassan Rouhani later on
Tuesday.
"I am in favor of dialogue but just as strongly, I am firm
on the issue of nuclear proliferation," Hollande told the annual
gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.