WRAPUP 4-Obama at UN calls for end to intolerance, warns Iran

* Says US to "do what we must" to stop Iran on nuclear arms
* Qatar urges Arab nations to "interfere" in Syria
* Obama offers no new ideas on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
* Ban: "door may be closing for good" on two-state solution
By Mark Felsenthal and Amena Bakr
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 President Barack Obama
urged world leaders on Tuesday to put an end to the intolerance
and violence that led to the recent killing of the U.S.
ambassador in Libya and warned Iran he would do what it takes to
prevent Tehran from getting nuclear arms.
In a 30-minute address to the 193-nation U.N. General
Assembly, Obama called anew for the ouster of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad following an 18-month civil war without saying
how to make it happen. He also offered no fresh ideas on solving
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Beginning and ending his remarks by evoking Christopher
Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya who died with three other
Americans in a Sept. 11 assault on the American Consulate in
Benghazi, Obama called on nations to fight such violence.
"Today, we must affirm that our future will be determined by
people like Chris Stevens, and not by his killers," said Obama,
who seeks re-election on Nov. 6. "Today, we must declare that
this violence and intolerance has no place among our United
Nations."
While condemning the violence sparked by a video made in
California that depicts the Prophet Mohammad as a womanizer,
fool and child abuser, several Muslim leaders called for
international action to outlaw acts of blasphemy.
U.S. missions also came under attack in Egypt, Tunisia,
Indonesia and other Muslim nations.
Obama - while repeating his condemnations of the video as
"crude and disgusting" and stressing that the U.S. government
had nothing to do with its production - staunchly defended free
speech.
"The strongest weapon against hateful speech is not
repression, it is more speech - the voices of tolerance that
rally against bigotry and blasphemy," Obama said.
Saying it is necessary to "honestly address the tensions
between the West and the Arab world" moving toward democracy,
Obama said he did not expect everyone to agree with him.
"However, I do believe that it is the obligation of all
leaders in all countries to speak out forcefully against
violence and extremism," he said. "There is no speech that
justifies mindless violence."
'CALL ME AWFUL THINGS'
"As president of our country and commander-in-chief of our
military, I accept that people are going to call me awful things
every day, and I will always defend their right to do so," Obama
said, drawing applause and some laughter.
The U.S. view, however, was not embraced by all sides at the
General Assembly.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai took aim both at the
anti-Islam video and publication of cartoons depicting the
Prophet Mohammad - the latter occurring most recently in France.
Karzai called the insults to the faith of 1.5 billion
Muslims, the "depravity of fanatics," and added: "Such acts can
never be justified as freedom of speech or expression."
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said violence could not
be condoned, but he added that "the international community must
not become (a) silent observer and should criminalize such acts
that destroy the peace of the world and endanger the world
security by misusing freedom of expression."
Egypt's new president, Mohamed Mursi, said freedom of
expression carried with it responsibilities, and Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono, president of the world's most-populous
Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia, called for a binding
international treaty to "prevent incitement to hostility or
violence based on religions or beliefs."
Earlier on Tuesday in Geneva, the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation - the world's largest Islamic body, representing 56
countries - called for expressions of "Islamophobia" to be
curbed by law in the same way as some countries restrict
anti-Semitic speech or Holocaust denial.
Obama offered no fresh ideas on how to solve two crises -
the civil war in Syria and the suspicion that Iran is seeking
nuclear weapons - that the U.N. Security Council has been unable
to resolve.
On Monday, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad spoke of
Israel being "eliminated" and said he did not take seriously its
threats to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. He said his nation
is committed to seeking a negotiated solution.
Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful uses
such as generating electricity or producing medical isotopes.
"Let me be clear: America wants to resolve this issue
through diplomacy and we believe that there is still time and
space to do so. But that time is not unlimited," Obama said.
"The United States will do what we must to prevent Iran from
obtaining a nuclear weapon," he added, without providing
specifics.
'THE BLOODSHED IN SYRIA'
While some nations, notably in the Arab world, have called
for more international action to stop the violence in Syria, the
U.N. Security Council has been deadlocked, and Russia and China
have vetoed three resolutions condemning Assad's government.
Qatar said it was time for action outside the United Nations.
"I think that it is better for the Arab countries themselves
to interfere out of their national, humanitarian, political and
military duties and do what is necessary to stop the bloodshed
in Syria," Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said.
Syria has accused Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey of
supplying arms to the Syrian rebels.
The United Nations must immediately provide protection to
areas liberated by rebels in Syria, French President Francois
Hollande told the General Assembly.
U.S. officials have privately made clear that they have no
appetite for a military intervention without U.N. sanction in
another Muslim country just as they have wound down the U.S. war
in Iraq and are largely pulling out of Afghanistan by 2014.
"The international community should not look the other way
as violence spirals out of control," U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon said.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff sounded a note of
caution. "There is no military solution to the Syrian crisis,"
she told the General Assembly. "Diplomacy and dialogue are not
just our best option, they are the only option."
A year after the Palestinians mounted an ultimately failed
effort for U.N. membership, Obama passed quickly over the
Arab-Israeli conflict.
"The road is hard, but the destination is clear - a secure
Jewish state of Israel and an independent, prosperous
Palestine," Obama said. "America will walk alongside all who are
prepared to make that journey."
Ban offered a pessimistic assessment, suggesting that time
has nearly run out for such a negotiated solution. "The
two-state solution is the only sustainable option. Yet the door
may be closing, for good," he said.