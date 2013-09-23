Time for Iran statements to be matched with action -UK's Hague

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 British Foreign
Secretary William Hague on Monday welcomed recent statements
from Iran's new government that it wants to improve relations
with the West and ease concerns about its nuclear program but
said words alone would not be enough.
"The time is now right for those statements to be matched by
concrete steps by Iran to address the international community's
concerns about Iran's intentions and if such steps are taken,
then I believe a more constructive relationship can be created
between us," Hague told reporters after meeting with Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.