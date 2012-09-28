版本:
China says Iran nuclear issue at 'new, crucial stage'

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said on Thursday that the disagreement over Iran's nuclear program has reached "a new, crucial stage," and urged a diplomatic solution.

"The Iranian nuclear issue has reached a new, crucial stage," Yang said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly. "The relevant parties should remain committed to a diplomatic solution and begin a new round of dialogue as soon as possible."

