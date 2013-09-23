U.S. senators urge Obama to take tough line on Iran

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Two senior U.S. senators -
Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Lindsey Graham - on
Monday urged President Barack Obama to take a tough line against
Iran in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly this week.
Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, and Graham, an influential Republican on
international issues, sent a letter to Obama urging him to
restate the U.S. goal of not permitting Iran to achieve nuclear
weapons capability and demanding verifiable action from Tehran
in order to permit the possibility of a diplomatic accord.