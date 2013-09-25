Iran wants "jump-start" in nuclear talks with big powers

UPDATE 3-U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday expressed the hope that a meeting with the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany this week will kick-start negotiations to resolve the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.
Asked what he expected from the meeting on Thursday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "a jump-start to the negotiations ... with a view to reaching an agreement within the shortest span."
Speaking after a meeting with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, he said "the Islamic Republic has the political readiness and political will for serious negotiations and we are hopeful that the opposite side has this will as well."
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.
April 10 An investigation by Wells Fargo & Co's board laid blame for the company's unauthorized accounts scandal on a high-pressure sales culture and a retail executive obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division.