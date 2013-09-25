Iran wants "jump-start" in nuclear talks with big powers

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday expressed the hope that a meeting with the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany this week will kick-start negotiations to resolve the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.

Asked what he expected from the meeting on Thursday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "a jump-start to the negotiations ... with a view to reaching an agreement within the shortest span."

Speaking after a meeting with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, he said "the Islamic Republic has the political readiness and political will for serious negotiations and we are hopeful that the opposite side has this will as well."