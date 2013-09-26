UPDATE 3-U.S., Iran voice optimism, caution after rare encounter at U.N.

* Kerry meets with Iran's foreign minister, other envoys
* Britain, France, Russia, China, Germany also in meeting
* Rouhani says no nation should possess nuclear arms
By Arshad Mohammed and Matt Spetalnick
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran and the United
States held their highest-level substantive talks in a
generation on Thursday, saying the tone was positive but
sounding cautious about resolving the long-running standoff over
Iran's nuclear program.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met after the Iranian held wider
talks with the United States and other major powers to address
Western suspicions Iran may be trying to develop atomic weapons.
Diplomats from the major countries described the atmosphere
of the wider talks in positive terms but they, as well as the
U.S. and Iranian foreign ministers, stressed the difficulty of
resolving a dispute that has eluded solution for a decade.
"We had a very constructive meeting," Kerry told reporters
at the United Nations, where he and Zarif sat next to one
another in a gesture that suggested a desire on both sides to
explore how to ease their nations' more than three-decade
estrangement.
The United States wants Iran to address questions about its
nuclear program, which Washington and its allies suspect is a
cover for developing nuclear weapons. Iran denies this, saying
its program is for solely peaceful, civilian uses.
"Needless to say, one meeting and a change in tone, which
was welcome, doesn't answer those questions yet and there is a
lot of work to be done," Kerry told reporters.
Zarif also sounded a cautionary note.
"I am satisfied with this first step. Now we have to see
whether we can match our positive words with serious deeds so we
can move forward," he said.
Kerry said Zarif had put some "possibilities" on the table,
but stressed that there was more work to be done. Zarif,
meanwhile, insisted on quick relief from economic sanctions that
have damaged Iran's economy.
Kerry and counterparts from the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council and Germany described their meeting
with Zarif on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly as "a
change in tone" from encounters with Iran's previous, hardline
government.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who
chaired the meeting, told reporters it had been "a substantial
meeting. Good atmosphere. Energetic."
She said the two sides had agreed on an "ambitious
timetable" to address Western concerns about Iran's nuclear
program and would meet again in Geneva on Oct. 15-16 "to pursue
the agenda to carry on from today's meeting and to hopefully
move this process forward."
Ashton also added a note of caution, saying it was important
to focus on "effective work that we do on the ground."
HANDSHAKE OR NO HANDSHAKE
It was a very uncommon encounter between top officials of
the United States and Iran, which have been estranged since
Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution toppled the U.S.-backed shah. It
was the first meeting between a U.S. secretary of state and an
Iranian foreign minister since a brief encounter in May 2007.
Kerry was seen smiling at Zarif at the start of the meeting
and Ashton hinted that he and Zarif shook hands, noting that the
two had sat side-by-side.
"Secretary Kerry ... is a man of great politeness, so it
would be surprising if they didn't do that," she said.
"We all shook hands and we all smiled," said Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi after the meeting on Iran.
The New York talks involved the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council - Britain, France, Russia, China, the
United States - and Germany, known as the P5+1.
Ahead of the talks, Kerry said he looked forward to a "good
meeting" - the first involving the newly elected Iranian
government of centrist President Hassan Rouhani - but would not
specify what Iran should do to show a genuine desire to address
concerns about its nuclear program.
Zarif is a U.S.-educated diplomat appointed by Rouhani to
head negotiations on the nuclear issue.
A moderate cleric, Rouhani has stepped up efforts to improve
Iran's image abroad during his visit to New York this week. He
has said that Iran would never develop nuclear weapons and
called for a nuclear deal in three to six months. Iran says its
nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes only.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday cautiously embraced
Rouhani's gestures as the basis for a possible nuclear deal and
challenged him to demonstrate his sincerity.
But the failure to orchestrate a handshake between the two
leaders, apparently due to Rouhani's concerns about a backlash
from hardliners at home and perhaps Obama's concerns about the
possibility of a failed overture, underscored how hard it will
be to make diplomatic progress.
Even without making any real concessions so far, Rouhani has
offered a softer, more reasonable tone than his stridently
anti-U.S. predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Iranians are hoping to see some tangible steps taken by the
Western powers - namely relief from the painful U.S., European
Union and U.N. sanctions for refusing to suspend its uranium
enrichment program.
Iranian oil exports have fallen by around 60 percent in the
past two years as the EU stopped purchases completely and most
Asian buyers drastically cut imports. Iran is now earning around
$100 million from oil sales a day as opposed to $250 million two
years ago.
The six powers said in February that they want Iran to stop
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some stockpiles
and shutter a facility where such enrichment work is done. In
return, they offered relief from sanctions on Iran's
petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals.
U.S. officials say that offer remains on the table.
But signaling some of the obstacles that could hamper any
new diplomacy, Iran on Thursday sharply criticized the U.N.
nuclear watchdog over "baseless allegations" about its atomic
activity.
It was an apparent reference to the International Atomic
Energy Agency's concerns, spelled out in a series of quarterly
reports, about what it calls the possible military dimensions to
Iranian nuclear activities.