UPDATE 6-U.S., Iran voice optimism and caution after rare encounter

* Kerry meets with Iran's foreign minister, other envoys
* U.S. official: Iran proposed implementing deal within year
* U.S. urges Iran to open enrichment plant
By Arshad Mohammed and Matt Spetalnick
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran and the United
States held their highest-level substantive talks in a
generation on Thursday, saying the tone was positive but
sounding cautious about resolving the long-running standoff over
Iran's nuclear program.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met after Zarif held wider talks
with the United States and other major powers to address Western
suspicions that Iran may be trying to develop atomic weapons.
Diplomats from the major countries described the atmosphere
of the wider talks in positive terms, but they, as well as the
U.S. and Iranian foreign ministers, stressed the difficulty of
resolving a dispute that has eluded solution for a decade.
"We had a very constructive meeting," Kerry told reporters
after the talks at the United Nations, where he and Zarif had
sat next to one another and shook hands, according to a senior
U.S. official, in a gesture that suggested a desire by both
sides to explore how to ease their more than three-decade
estrangement.
But Kerry added, "Needless to say, one meeting and a change
in tone, which was welcome, doesn't answer those questions yet
and there is a lot of work to be done."
The United States wants Iran to address questions about its
nuclear program, which Washington and its allies suspect is a
cover for developing nuclear weapons. Iran denies that, saying
its program is for peaceful, civilian uses.
Zarif, a U.S.-educated diplomat, also sounded a cautionary
note and insisted on quick relief from the painful U.S.,
European Union and U.N. sanctions imposed for Iran's refusal to
suspend its uranium enrichment program.
"I am satisfied with this first step. Now we have to see
whether we can match our positive words with serious deeds so we
can move forward," he told reporters.
"Of course as we move forward, there has to be removal of
sanctions and in the end game there has to be a total lifting of
all sanctions and both bilateral sanctions, unilateral sanctions
as well as multilateral sanctions and U.N. sanctions and we hope
to be able to move in that direction within a short span of
time."
Kerry said Zarif had put some "possibilities" on the table,
but stressed there was more work to be done.
U.S. SEEKS 'VERIFIABLE' PROCESS
A senior U.S. official said after the meeting that Iran had
proposed fully implementing an agreement on its nuclear program
within a year. The official added that while Zarif had offered
suggestions, "there is a lot more to understand."
In an interview before Thursday's meeting, Kerry said the
United States would not lift sanctions until Iran showed it was
not pursuing a nuclear weapons capability.
He told the CBS show "60 Minutes" that one concrete step
Iran could take to show it was serious about not seeking nuclear
arms would be to open up its Fordow uranium enrichment facility
to U.N. inspectors.
"The United States is not going to lift the sanctions until
it is clear that a very verifiable, accountable, transparent
process is in place, whereby we know exactly what Iran is going
be doing with its (nuclear) program," he said.
Iran's new centrist president, Hassan Rouhani, has said he
would like to see a deal with world powers in three to six
months.
Kerry told CBS it would be "possible to have a deal sooner
than that depending on how forthcoming and clear Iran is
prepared to be."
The meeting was a very uncommon encounter between top
officials of the United States and Iran, which have been
estranged since the 1979 overthrow of the shah and the taking of
American hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
A State Department official said it was the highest-level
"official" meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials since
before the Iranian Islamic Revolution, although there had been
"informal" interactions at the same level in the past 10 to 12
years.
Kerry and counterparts from the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council and Germany described their meeting
with Zarif on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly as "a
change in tone" from encounters with Iran's previous, hard line
government.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who
chaired the meeting, told reporters it had been "a substantial
meeting. Good atmosphere. Energetic."
She said the two sides had agreed on an "ambitious
timetable" to address Western concerns and would meet again in
Geneva on Oct. 15 and 16 "to pursue the agenda to carry on from
today's meeting and to hopefully move this process forward."
Ashton also added a note of caution, saying it was important
to focus on "effective work that we do on the ground."
The New York talks involved the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council - Britain, France, Russia, China, the
United States - and Germany, known as the P5+1.
Iran's new president is a moderate cleric who has stepped up
efforts to improve Iran's image abroad during his visit to New
York this week and has said Iran will never develop nuclear
weapons.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday cautiously embraced
Rouhani's gestures as the basis for a possible nuclear deal and
challenged him to demonstrate his sincerity.
But the failure to orchestrate a handshake between the two
leaders, apparently because of Rouhani's concerns about a
backlash from hardliners at home and perhaps Obama's concerns
about the possibility of a failed overture, underscored how hard
it will be to make diplomatic progress.
Even without making any real concessions so far, Rouhani has
offered a softer, more reasonable tone than his stridently
anti-U.S. predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The sanctions imposed on Iran have begun to bite severely.
Iranian oil exports have fallen by about 60 percent in the
past two years as the EU stopped purchases and most Asian buyers
drastically cut imports because of the sanctions. Iran is now
earning only around $100 million from oil sales a day as opposed
to $250 million two years ago.
The six powers said in February they wanted Iran to stop
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some stockpiles
and shutter a facility where such enrichment work is done. In
return, they offered relief on international sanctions on Iran's
petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals.
U.S. officials say that offer remains on the table.
But signaling some of the obstacles that could hamper any
new diplomacy, Iran on Thursday sharply criticized the U.N.
nuclear watchdog over "baseless allegations" about its atomic
activity.
It was an apparent reference to the International Atomic
Energy Agency's concerns, spelled out in a series of quarterly
reports, about what it calls the possible military dimensions to
Iranian nuclear activities.
The Fordow uranium enrichment facility Kerry referred to is
a secret plant buried 299 feet (91 metres) underground, making
it difficult to bomb should the West or Israel decide they need
to take military action against Iran's nuclear program.