WRAPUP 4-Obama, Iran's Rouhani hold historic phone call

By Jeff Mason and Louis Charbonneau
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 27 President Barack
Obama and new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by
telephone on Friday, the highest-level contact between the two
countries in three decades and a sign that they are serious
about reaching a pact on Tehran's nuclear program.
The call is the culmination of a dramatic shift in tone
between Iran and the United States, which cut diplomatic
relations with Iran a year after the 1979 revolution that
toppled U.S. ally Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and led to the U.S.
Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.
Obama has said for years he was open to direct contact with
Iran while also stressing that all options - including military
strikes - were on the table to prevent Iran building a nuclear
bomb.
The U.S. president had hoped to meet with the relatively
moderate Rouhani at the U.N. General Assembly in New York this
week, but the Iranian side decided an encounter was too
complicated, in what was seen by White House officials as an
effort to avoid antagonizing hardliners in Tehran.
On Friday, however, the Iranians said Rouhani expressed
interest in a phone discussion before he left the United States,
according to a senior administration official. The White House
quickly arranged the call, which took place at 2:30 p.m. (1830
GMT) and lasted about 15 minutes.
A source close to Rouhani said the United States had reached
out after positive talks between Secretary of State John Kerry
and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a day earlier.
Speaking to reporters, Obama said he and Rouhani had
directed their teams to work quickly toward an agreement on
Iran's nuclear program. He said this was a unique opportunity to
make progress with Tehran over an issue that has isolated it
from the West.
"While there will surely be important obstacles to moving
forward and success is by no means guaranteed, I believe we can
reach a comprehensive solution," Obama said at the White House.
"The test will be meaningful, transparent, and verifiable
actions, which can also bring relief from the comprehensive
international sanctions that are currently in place" against
Iran, Obama said.
Rouhani, in his Twitter account, said that in the
conversation he told Obama "Have a Nice Day!" and Obama
responded with "Thank you. Khodahafez (goodbye)."
He added that the two men "expressed their mutual political
will to rapidly solve the nuclear issue."
The price of oil fell on Friday as tensions eased between
the United States and Iran after the Obama-Rouhani talk.
"The phone call was an important milestone - a calculated
risk by two cautious leaders mindful of domestic constraints,"
said Yasmin Alem, senior fellow at Atlantic Council's South Asia
Center. "More than anything else it shows the high level of
political capital invested in a peaceful resolution of the
nuclear crisis."
TABOO BROKEN
The telephone call, the first between the heads of
government of the two nations since 1979, came while Rouhani was
heading to the airport after his first visit to the U.N. General
Assembly, according to a statement on Rouhani's official
website.
"The biggest taboo in Iranian politics has been broken. This
is the beginning of a new era," said Ali Vaez, a senior Iran
analyst at the International Crisis Group.
Such a call could not have been imagined under Rouhani's
predecessor, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who
antagonized Israel and the United States and denied the
Holocaust.
A hardline website believed by Iran experts to be affiliated
with Ahmadinejad, Rajanews, referred to the call as a "strange
and useless action."
As president, Rouhani is the head of the government but has
limited powers. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the
ultimate authority in Iran with final say on domestic and
foreign policy, though Rouhani says he has been given full
authority to negotiate on the nuclear issue.
Obama, who expressed willingness as a presidential candidate
in 2007 to reach out to U.S. adversaries, nodded to that power
dynamic in his remarks, saying both men had given signals that
Iran would not pursue nuclear arms.
"Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a fatwa against the
development of nuclear weapons. President Rouhani has indicated
that Iran will never develop nuclear weapons," Obama said.
"I have made clear that we respect the right of the Iranian
people to access peaceful nuclear energy in the context of Iran
meeting its obligations."
Western powers say they believe Iran has been pursuing
nuclear weapons for some time. Iran says its aims are peaceful
and focused on energy production.
The Obama administration official said the United States had
told the Israeli government about the Obama-Rouhani call. Israel
is deeply skeptical about the shift in Iran's rhetoric and has
warned its allies to be wary of Rouhani.
Rouhani was on a charm offensive during his week in New
York, repeatedly stressing Iran's desire for normal relations
with Western powers and denying it wanted a nuclear arsenal,
while urging an end to sanctions that are crippling its economy.
OUTREACH
In his speech to the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly on
Tuesday, Obama cautiously embraced Rouhani's gestures as the
basis for a possible nuclear deal and challenged him to
demonstrate his sincerity.
However, the failure to orchestrate a handshake between the
two leaders that day, apparently because of Rouhani's concerns
about a backlash from hardliners at home, seemed to underscore
how hard it may be to make diplomatic progress.
Iran and the United States back opposite sides in the Syrian
civil war and have been at loggerheads for years over Israel,
Tehran's support for Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and other
issues. Washington broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in
1980 because of the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. Fifty-two
Americans were held hostage for 444 days.
Rouhani, who took office last month, told a news conference
earlier on Friday he hoped talks with the United States and five
other major powers "will yield, in a short period of time,
tangible results," on a nuclear deal.
He said Iran would bring a plan to resolve the decade-long
dispute over Tehran's nuclear program to an October meeting with
the six powers in Geneva.
He offered no details about that plan, but emphasized that
Tehran's nuclear ambitions are entirely peaceful.