IMF chief Lagarde, Iran's Rouhani meet at U.N., discuss economy

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde met Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani on Tuesday for talks that focused on his government's
economic policies and ways to deepen relations with the
international institution, an IMF spokesman said.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told Reuters the meeting, on the
sidelines of U.N. meetings in New York, was at the request of
the Iranian authorities "to discuss global economic
developments, the government's economic priorities, and how the
partnership with the IMF might be deepened."
It was their first meeting since Rouhani took office in
August. The possibility of an IMF mission visiting Iran to
review its economy will be discussed at upcoming meetings of the
IMF and World Bank in Washington, Rice added.