UPDATE 1-Iran under military threat by 'uncivilized Zionists' -Ahmadinejad

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran is under threat of
military action from "uncivilized Zionists," a clear reference
to Israel, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on
Wednesday, saying that such threats from big powers are designed
to force nations into submission.
"Continued threat by the uncivilized Zionists to resort to
military action against our great nation is a clear example of
this bitter reality," Ahmadinejad said in a 33-minute speech
before the U.N. General Assembly.
Israel and the United States have refused to rule out the
possibility of an armed strike on Iran's nuclear facilities,
which the West suspects are intended to produce nuclear weapons
bombs but which Tehran says are for solely peaceful purposes.
Taking place on the Jewish day of atonement Yom Kippur, one
of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar, it was the Iranian
president's eighth appearance before the 193-nation assembly and
his last before his second and final term ends next year.
His speech touched on issues he has raised in previous U.N.
appearances, such as suggesting there should be an "independent
fact-finding team" established to discover the "truth" behind
the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and complaining
about the "hegemonic policies and actions of world Zionism."
Earlier this week, Ahmadinejad said that Israel would
eventually be "eliminated." That statement, which he did not
repeat on Wednesday, outraged Israel and the United States.
The U.S. mission to the United Nations said its delegation
did not attend the Iranian president's speech. Ahmadinejad was
speaking a day after U.S. President Barack Obama told the
General Assembly that Washington will do what it takes to
prevent Tehran from getting nuclear arms.
Ahmadinejad also criticized the "present oppressive world
order" in which "poverty is imposed on nations, and powers'
ambitions and goals are pursued either through deceits or resort
to force."
"The current abysmal situation of the world and the bitter
incidents of history are due mainly to the wrong management of
the world and the self-proclaimed centers of power who have
entrusted themselves to the devil," he said.
In what appeared to be a call for a new world order based on
justice and not domination by big powers, he said the world was
founded on materialism and lacking in moral values.
"There is no doubt that the world is in need of a new order
and a fresh way of thinking," Ahmadinejad said, adding that this
should be "a just and fair order in which everybody is equal
before the law and in which there is no double standard."
He said authority should be used as a sacred gift "not a
chance to amass power and wealth."