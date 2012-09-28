UN criticizes "shrill war talk" in Iran nuclear dispute

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 The United Nations on Friday called on all sides in the dispute over Iran's nuclear program to tone down "shrill war talk," the first U.N. reaction to clashes at the world body this week between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"It's obvious that harsh tones and rhetoric are not going to be helpful, that is quite clear," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said when asked about Netanyahu's U.N. speech. "What is also clear is that Iran needs to prove to the international community that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes."
Using a cartoonish diagram of a bomb, Netanyahu suggested to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday that Israel could use military action to prevent Iran from reaching the point where it has enough uranium enriched for a bomb. He suggested that that point could come by spring or summer 2013.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct