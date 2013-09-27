Iran's Rouhani wants results from nuclear talks in short time

NEW YORK, Sept 27 New Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said on Friday he wanted talks with major powers on
Iran's nuclear program to yield results in a short period of
time and that the improved mood in U.S.-Iranian relations could
lead to better ties.
"The atmosphere (in Iran-U.S. ties) is quite different from
the past," Rouhani told a news conference on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a day after the highest-
level talks between the United States and Iran in a generation.
"Our goal is the shared interest between the two nations.
Our goal is resolving problems, our goal is step-by-step
creating trust between the governments and peoples," Rouhani
said.
The Iranian president also said he hoped nuclear talks with
the United States and other powers "will yield, in a short
period of time, tangible results."