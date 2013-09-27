版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 27日 星期五 23:38 BJT

Iran's Rouhani wants results from nuclear talks in short time

NEW YORK, Sept 27 New Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday he wanted talks with major powers on Iran's nuclear program to yield results in a short period of time and that the improved mood in U.S.-Iranian relations could lead to better ties.

"The atmosphere (in Iran-U.S. ties) is quite different from the past," Rouhani told a news conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a day after the highest- level talks between the United States and Iran in a generation.

"Our goal is the shared interest between the two nations. Our goal is resolving problems, our goal is step-by-step creating trust between the governments and peoples," Rouhani said.

The Iranian president also said he hoped nuclear talks with the United States and other powers "will yield, in a short period of time, tangible results."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐