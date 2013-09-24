U.S. seeks to play down expectations for Iran talks

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 The United States does
not expect this week's planned meeting between major powers and
Iran's foreign minister on the Iranian nuclear program to
resolve any issues but hopes it can chart a way forward, a
senior U.S. official said.
"While we do not anticipate that any issues will be resolved
later this week during the P5+1 meeting that EU High
Representative (Catherine) Ashton has organized, we are hopeful
that we can continue to chart a path forward," a senior State
Department official said.
The P5+1 group - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and
the United States - is scheduled to meet with Iran's Jawad Zarif
on Thursday.