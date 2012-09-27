版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五

U.S. official sees eventual resumption of Iran nuclear talks

NEW YORK, Sept 27 The United States expects major powers' consultations on Iran's nuclear program to continue and eventually lead to another round of talks with Tehran, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking after talks among representatives of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - and Germany at the United Nations, said "at some point" the group would likely return for a fourth round of talks with Iran.

"I would hope that we would get there in the not too distant future," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

