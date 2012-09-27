U.S. official sees eventual resumption of Iran nuclear talks

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The United States expects major powers' consultations on Iran's nuclear program to continue and eventually lead to another round of talks with Tehran, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking after talks among representatives of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - and Germany at the United Nations, said "at some point" the group would likely return for a fourth round of talks with Iran.
"I would hope that we would get there in the not too distant future," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors