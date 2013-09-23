UPDATE 1-Talks may show if Iran charm offensive has substance, U.S. says

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Planned talks this week
between Iran and six world powers including the United States
may show whether Tehran is serious about resolving a dispute
over its nuclear program, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.
The European Union announced on Monday that Iranian Foreign
Minister Javad Zarif would join a meeting of major powers -
including Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States
and Germany - to discuss the Iranian nuclear program.
"This opportunity with the Iranian foreign minister will
give our ministers a sense of their level of seriousness and
whether they are coming with concrete new proposals and whether
this charm offensive actually has substance (under it)," the
senior U.S. State Department official told reporters.
Speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, U.S.
officials made clear that they are looking for Iran, at some
point, to provide a formal response to a proposal that the six
powers made to Tehran in February.
The group, which is made up of the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council plus Germany and is known as the P5+1,
offered Iran some sanctions relief in exchange for suspending
its most sensitive nuclear work.
The United States and many of its allies suspect that Iran
is using its civil nuclear program as a cover to develop atomic
weapons. Iran denies this, saying its nuclear program is for
solely peaceful purposes.
While suggesting that they did not necessarily expect Iran
to provide a substantive response to the February proposal this
week, it was clear that U.S. officials want this to happen and
that they see it as a key barometer of Iran's seriousness.
"There is a sense that we never actually got a firm response
or a detailed response to that," the senior U.S. official said.
"This first session at the level of ministers, where the
Iranians will join a meeting already in progress, will give a
sense of the road ahead with the new government," the official
said. "That would obviously, we would hope, include a real
response to the proposal that's been on the table for some
time."
U.S. officials, however, said they did not wish to set an
expectation that Iran would necessarily address this issue in
Thursday's meeting, which will be attended by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry.