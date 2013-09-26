REFILE-U.S., China agree Iran should respond positively to nuclear proposals

NEW YORK, Sept 26 The United States and China
agree it is important for Tehran to respond positively to
existing nuclear proposals by six major powers, U.S. officials
said ahead of a meeting on Thursday between Iran and the five
permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany.
"Both the U.S. and China believe that Iran should cooperate
with the P5+1 and should respond positively to the proposals
that are on the table," a U.S. official said. He was referring
to the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and
Germany, often referred to as the "P5+1".
The six powers said in February that they want Iran to stop
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some stockpiles
and shutter a facility where such enrichment work is done. In
return they offered relief on sanctions on Iran's petrochemicals
and trade in gold and other precious metals.