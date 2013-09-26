U.S., Iran upbeat after talks but sound cautionary notes

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. and Iranian officials
emerged upbeat on Thursday from a meeting on Iran's nuclear
program but both sides also sounded a cautionary note, with the
United States saying there was more work to do and Iran
insisting on quick sanctions relief.
"Needless to say, one meeting and a change in tone, which
was welcome, doesn't answer those questions yet and there is a
lot of work to be done," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told
reporters after holding bilateral talks with Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Their talks followed a meeting between Iran and major powers
about Tehran's nuclear program, which the United States and its
allies suspect aims to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies
this, saying it is for purely peaceful and civilian uses.