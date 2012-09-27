版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 02:20 BJT

Israel, U.S. can chart common path on Iran -Netanyahu

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was confident Israel and the United States could chart a way forward on how to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Israel is in discussions with the United States over this issue and I am confident that we can chart a path forward together," Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly in a speech.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐