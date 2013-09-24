In talks with Obama, Abbas pledges Palestinian support for peace process

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas pledged to U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday
that the Palestinians will exert every effort possible to try to
ensure peace talks with Israel are a success.
Obama and Abbas met on the fringes of the U.N. General
Assembly days after a second Israeli serviceman was killed by
suspected Palestinian gunmen as tensions rise in the West Bank
despite a resumption of stalled U.S.-brokered peace talks in
July.
Obama is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu next week in Washington as he tries to keep up the
momentum in peace negotiations.
"None of us are under any illusion that this would be easy,"
said Obama.
Abbas said negotiators will need to overcome "several
difficulties" but that the Palestinians are committed to the
process.
"We will exert every effort possible to make sure that they
will succeed and to take advantage of this historical
opportunity. We understand there will be difficulties, but we
will do our utmost best to overcome them," he said.