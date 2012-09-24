Obama to address unrest over video, Iran at UN-White House

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama will address Muslim unrest related to an anti-Islamic video and underscore his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon in his speech to the United Nations this week, the White House said on Monday.
"I would expect the president to address the recent unrest in the Muslim world and the broader context of the democratic transitions of the Arab world," said Press Secretary Jay Carney about the speech scheduled for Tuesday.
"The United Nations General Assembly presents another opportunity for him to underscore that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon," Carney added.
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.