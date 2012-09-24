UPDATE 3-Obama's foreign policy bright spot now looking dimmer

* Crises raise questions on Obama's approach to global
affairs
* Will address Muslim world unrest, Iran in U.N. speech
* Election politics hang over Obama's turn on world stage
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 If you thought Mitt Romney
was the only presidential candidate whose problems were piling
up in the final stretch of the 2012 election campaign, think
again.
From Middle East upheaval to the troubled Afghan war effort
to a more assertive Russia, President Barack Obama is facing
pressures that threaten to chip away at a foreign policy
record his aides hoped would be immune to Republican attack.
The White House is increasingly concerned but isn't hitting
the panic button, yet. Administration officials are heartened by
Republican challenger Mitt Romney's own recent foreign policy
stumbles and doubt Obama's critics will gain traction in a
campaign focused mainly on the U.S. economy.
As a result, when Obama speaks inside the cavernous U.N.
General Assembly hall on Tuesday exactly six weeks before the
U.S. election, he will seek to reassure American voters as well
as world leaders he is on top of the latest global challenges.
But he won't propose any new remedies or bold initiatives.
There will be close scrutiny of how far he goes in talking
tough about Iran's nuclear program - but even on that point,
aides say privately he will not break new policy ground.
Obama's final turn on the world stage before facing voters
will be a reflection of where his priorities lie. Despite
simmering global crises, he will skip traditional private
meetings with foreign counterparts and squeeze his U.N. visit
into just 24 hours so he can jump back on the campaign trail.
However, Obama will make time in New York on Monday to tape
an appearance on the popular TV talk-show "The View" - a
scheduling decision that had campaign aides scrambling to defend
the president's choice of voter outreach over diplomacy.
U.N. delegates shouldn't take it personally.
"It's just that they don't vote," said Joseph Cirincione, a
foreign policy expert at the Ploughshares Fund, a global
security foundation.
But Obama's relatively low-key U.N. itinerary will also be a
stark reminder that the heady optimism that greeted him when he
took office promising to be a transformational statesman has
cooled, giving way to geopolitical realities.
RUN OF BAD NEWS
Aides insist foreign policy is still a bright spot for
Obama. The White House never tires of touting the killing of
Osama bin Laden and the ending of the Iraq war. But his record
appears to have dimmed a bit with a recent run of bad news.
Obama has found himself sharply at odds with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how to curb Iran's nuclear
ambitions, a dispute that sent relations between the two close
allies to a new low on the president's watch.
An eruption of violent unrest against U.S. diplomatic
missions across the Muslim world has confronted Obama with his
worst setback yet in his efforts to keep the Arab Spring from
fueling a new wave of anti-Americanism - and has underscored
that he has few good options to deal with it.
NATO's cutback of joint operations with Afghan forces in
response to a spate of deadly "insider" attacks has also raised
questions about what will be left behind when, under Obama's
strategy, most U.S. forces depart Afghanistan in 2014.
And Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision last week to
suspend a U.S. aid mission to Moscow threatens what's left of
Obama's "reset" in relations with Russia, which his aides had
touted as a signature foreign policy accomplishment.
At the same time, the Obama administration has shown itself
unwilling to intervene to end the bloody crisis in Syria, where
President Bashar al-Assad has defied calls to step aside.
Romney and his campaign aides have pounced on these
developments, seeking to support their argument that Obama has
weakened America's global standing by failing to lead.
"It's symptomatic of failed policy," said Dan Senor, a
Romney adviser who served as a spokesman in Baghdad under
President George W. Bush. "Biography and force of personality
are nice attributes but not substitutes for leadership."
Obama, whose lofty oratory and vision of multilateralism
helped him win the Nobel Peace Prize after 11 months in office,
is widely credited with improving the tone of U.S. foreign
policy after what was perceived as Bush's go-it-alone approach.
"It's clear that the United States is in a stronger position
than we were when he took office," White House spokesman Tommy
Vietor said in previewing the themes of Obama's U.N. speech.
But while polls show Obama remains personally popular in
many parts of the world, America's image is again in decline,
especially in the Middle East, the focus of intense personal
outreach at the start of the president's term.
SAGGING FOREIGN POLICY RATING
Though it remains unclear how much of a liability the latest
crisis will be for Obama at home, his approval rating on foreign
policy dropped to 49 percent from 54 percent in August,
according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll after attacks
on U.S. missions in Egypt, Libya and other Muslim countries.
But Romney may have a hard time reaping dividends. A Pew
poll found that while 45 percent of Americans approved of
Obama's handling of the crisis, only 26 percent backed Romney's
criticism of his response. Romney was widely accused of
opportunism in a national tragedy.
Obama, at the U.N., will address the unrest in Muslim
countries fueled by an anti-Islamic film his administration has
denounced, and will repeat his message that the United States
"will never retreat from the world," Vietor said.
The U.S. president said on Sunday in an interview with CBS's
"60 Minutes" program that despite the promise of the Arab
Spring, there will be "bumps in the road" on the way to a more
democratic and peaceful Middle East and North Africa.
He will also reassert that Iran must not be allowed to
acquire a nuclear weapon. But aides say privately that while he
may sharpen his rhetoric, he will stop short of setting a
specific "red line" for Tehran as Netanyahu has demanded.
Obama told "60 Minutes" he shares Netanyahu's concerns but
will make policy decisions based on U.S. interests.
Calls for renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks -
something he promised to make a priority when he took office but
which he has failed to advance - have been a staple of Obama's
U.N. appearances, and it would be a glaring omission if he did
not mention the issue. But he will have to be cautious to avoid
alienating pro-Israel voters.
Before traveling to New York, Egypt's new Islamist
president, Mohamed Mursi, told the New York Times that
Washington must change its approach to the Arab world and help
build a Palestinian state to reduce pent-up anger in the region.
The implicit warning in Obama's U.N. speech will be that a
Romney presidency would pursue a more hawkish foreign policy.
Also unspoken will be the fact that Obama and his aides were
caught flat-footed by the latest turmoil in Muslim countries
and are still struggling to recalibrate their Arab Spring
strategy.
Though the protests seemed to have subsided in most places
for now, some conservative commentators have conjured up images
of the Iran hostage crisis - which helped sink Jimmy Carter's
re-election - should the situation deteriorate.
"If there's more of it, it drives home a sense that he
doesn't know what he's doing," said Elliot Abrams, former deputy
national security adviser under Bush.