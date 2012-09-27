版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 01:33 BJT

Abbas says to seek upgrade of Palestinian UN status

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday he would seek an upgrade to the Palestinians' U.N. status to recognize it as a sovereign country and cautioned that Israeli settlement expansion meant time was running out for a two-state solution.

"Despite all the complexities of the prevailing reality and all the frustrations that abound, we say before the international community there is still a chance - maybe the last - to save the two-state solution and to salvage peace," Abbas told the United Nations General Assembly.

But he warned the 193-nation assembly that Israel was "promising the Palestinian people a new catastrophe" if it continues with its current settlement policies in the occupied West Bank.

