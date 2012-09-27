Abbas says to seek upgrade of Palestinian UN status

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday he would seek an upgrade to the
Palestinians' U.N. status to recognize it as a sovereign country
and cautioned that Israeli settlement expansion meant time was
running out for a two-state solution.
"Despite all the complexities of the prevailing reality and
all the frustrations that abound, we say before the
international community there is still a chance - maybe the last
- to save the two-state solution and to salvage peace," Abbas
told the United Nations General Assembly.
But he warned the 193-nation assembly that Israel was
"promising the Palestinian people a new catastrophe" if it
continues with its current settlement policies in the occupied
West Bank.