Iran's Rouhani wants nuclear deal in 3-6 months-newspaper interview

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday that he wants
to reach a deal with world powers on Tehran's nuclear program in
three to six months.
"The only way forward is for a timeline to be inserted into
the negotiations that's short," Rouhani was quoted as telling
the Washington Post, through a translator, during a visit to New
York where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on
Tuesday.
"The shorter it is, the more beneficial it is to everyone.
If it's three months that would be Iran's choice, if it's six
months that's still good. It's a question of months not years,"
said Rouhani when asked for a time frame for resolving Iran's
nuclear dispute with the West.