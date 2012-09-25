版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Brazil's Rousseff: Rich nations hurting emerging markets

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that orthodox fiscal policy was making economic crises worse in rich nations, and having negative side effects for emerging markets such as Brazil.

Rousseff was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐