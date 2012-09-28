版本:
2012年 9月 29日

Iran will stop at nothing to protect Syria-Clinton

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Iran has left no doubt that it will do whatever it takes to protect the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Tehran's "proxy and crony" in Damascus, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday.

She added that the United States was offering the Syrian opposition an additional $45 million in non-lethal and humanitarian aid.

