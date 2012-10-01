UPDATE 3-Syria accuses US, France, others of arming, funding 'terrorism'

* Foreign minister decries outside "interference" in Syria
* He mentions Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, US, France, Libya
* U.N. chief warn Syria against chemical weapons use
* Ban strongly criticizes Syria's government
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 1 Syria's foreign minister
on Monday accused the United States, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
and Turkey of supporting "terrorism" by funneling arms, money
and foreign fighters to rebels seeking to topple President
Bashar al-Assad while the U.N. chief decried killings and rights
abuses by Assad's government.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem, speaking on the last day
of the annual 193-nation U.N. General Assembly, also accused
Libya of backing the rebels and said an arm of the al Qaeda
network had taken responsibility for some bomb attacks in Syria.
Moualem said outside calls for Assad to step down amid the
18-month-old conflict were a "blatant interference in the
domestic affairs of Syria, and the unity of its people and its
sovereignty."
His speech came three days after countries calling for
Assad's ouster met on the sidelines of the General Assembly but
announced steps far short of what the rebels wanted as they
press ahead in the civil war.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon met with Moualem earlier
on Monday and "raised in the strongest terms the continued
killings, massive destruction, human rights abuses and aerial
and artillery attacks committed by the government," Ban's
spokesman said in a statement.
"He stressed that it was the Syrian people who were being
killed every day and appealed to the government of Syria to show
compassion to its own people," the spokesman said.
At a high-level meeting of the Organi z ation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Monday, Ban singled out Syria
for being one of eight states th at ha d not signed up to the
Chemical Weapons Convention.
"I have expressed grave concerns with statements made by
representatives of the Syrian g o vernment regarding the existence
of chemical weapons and their possible use," Ban said. "I have
also personally conveyed these concerns directly to President
Assad in writing.
"The use of such weapons would be an outrageous crime with
dire consequences," he said.
DOMESTIC INTERFERENCE
Ban raised with Moualem the growing aid crisis inside Syria,
which was also spilling over to neighboring countries, the
spokesman added. The United Nations said about 294,000 refugees
from Syria had fled into Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey.
More than 30,000 people have been killed, according to
opposition activists, and there are fears the civil war could
destabilize the wider Middle East.
Moualem said that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United
States and France "clearly induce and support terrorism in Syria
with money, weapons and foreign fighters."
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have denied aiding the
rebels. The United States and France have said they are
providing "non-lethal" support and not weapons.
"Under the pretext of humanitarian intervention, these
countries interfere in the domestic affairs of states, and
impose unilateral economic sanctions that lack the moral and
legal basis," Moualem said.
"And under the pretext of concepts such as the
'Responsibility to Protect,' drums of war are beaten, and
sedition and unrest are spreading and damaging the structure of
national societies," he said.
Moualem was referring to a concept about governments'
responsibility to protect civilians that has become increasingly
popular in Western diplomatic and academic circles. The concept
was used to justify last year's military intervention in Libya
that led to the ouster and death of leader Muammar Gaddafi.
"Worst of all is to see permanent members of the Security
Council, who launched wars under the pretext of combating
terrorism, now support terrorism in my country," Moualem said.
'FABRICATED' AID CRISIS
At a meeting of countries supporting Assad's ouster held on
Friday, the United States and France announced increased support
for the Syrian opposition. But the meeting produced no sign that
the direct military aid sought by the rebels to create safe
havens for civilians was on the way.
Russia, backed by China, repeatedly has vetoed Western- and
Arab-backed council resolutions that criticized the Syrian
government and threatened it with sanctions, saying the United
States, Europe and Gulf Arabs are seeking regime change.
Moualem said the Syrian government welcomed the appointment
of international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi and had itself long
called for talks to end the conflict, but said the opposition
was not interested.
"The success of any international effort requires, in
addition to the commitment of the Syrian government, committing
the states supporting armed groups in my country, particularly
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Libya and others, to stop arming,
funding, training and harboring armed terrorist groups, and
instead to encourage dialogue and renounce violence," he said.
Moualem told the U.N. General Assembly that some people had
tried to "fabricate a refugee crisis through inciting armed
groups to intimidate Syrian civilians in border areas and
forcing them to flee into neighboring countries."
"I appeal from this podium to those Syrian citizens to
return to their towns and villages where the state will
guarantee their safe return and their precious lives away from
inhuman conditions they suffer in these camps," he said.
Moualem also used his speech to criticize Israel for not
joining the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and not allowing
the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect its
facilities.
Syria has not allowed U.N. inspectors to visit a site in its
desert Deir al-Zor region that U.S. intelligence reports say was
a nascent, North Korean-designed reactor designed to produce
plutonium for nuclear weapons before Israel bombed it in 2007.