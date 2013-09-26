WRAPUP 2-U.S., Russia agree on Syria U.N. chemical arms measure

* Measure to go to full Security Council Thursday night
* Western powers back away from many of their demands
By John Irish and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Ending weeks of
diplomatic deadlock, the United States and Russia reached an
agreement on Thursday on a draft U.N. Security Council
resolution aimed at ridding Syria of its chemical weapons
arsenal.
Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,
said a deal was struck with Russia "legally obligating" Syria to
give up its chemical stockpile and the measure would go to the
full Security Council on Thursday night. Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said an "understanding" had been hammered
out.
The United States had been negotiating on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly with Russia, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's chief ally. The aim was to craft a measure to demand
the destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal in line with a
U.S.-Russian deal reached earlier this month that averted
American military strikes on Syria in the midst of Syria's civil
war.
Western powers on the Security Council backed away from many
of their initial demands, diplomats say, in order to secure
Russia's approval.
A major sticking point between Russia and Western powers was
whether the resolution would be under Chapter 7 of the U.N.
charter, which covers the council's authority to enforce its
decisions with measures such as sanctions or military force.
The compromise draft resolution, seen by Reuters, makes the
measure legally binding but provides for no means of automatic
enforcement with sanctions or military force. Originally, the
United States, Britain and France had wanted the resolution to
state explicitly that it was under Chapter 7.
The only reference to enforcement in the draft is a threat
that if Syria fails to comply with the resolution, the council
would impose punitive measures under Chapter 7, which would
require a second resolution that Russia could veto.
A U.S. State Department official hailed the deal as a
"breakthrough."
"The Russians have agreed to support a strong, binding and
enforceable resolution that unites the pressure and focus of the
international community on the Syrian regime to ensure the
elimination of Syria's chemical weapons," the official said.
The U.N. Security Council will hold a closed-door session to
debate the issue at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT), the French delegation
said. A vote on Thursday was not expected, one diplomat said.
Diplomats from the permanent Security Council members -
China, Russia, the United States, France and Britain - had been
haggling over the details of a resolution to back the
American-Russian accord announced on Sept. 14 in Geneva to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons.
Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons in line
with the U.S.-Russian agreement in the wake of that sarin gas
strike on civilians in the suburbs of Damascus last month - the
world's deadliest chemical arms attack in 25 years.
Washington has blamed Assad's forces for the attack, which
it said killed more than 1,400 people, and President Barack
Obama threatened a U.S. military strike in response.
Russia and Assad have blamed the attack on rebels battling
to overthrow him in a civil war that, according to the United
Nations, has left more than 100,000 people dead.
TOUGH NEGOTIATIONS
A senior U.S. official said earlier that the United States
and China - another permanent Security Council member - strongly
agreed on the need for the council to quickly adopt a binding
resolution on eradicating Syria's chemical arsenal, a remark
that appeared aimed at putting pressure on Russia to accept the
measure.
Russia at first appeared unswayed. When asked earlier in the
day if diplomats were close to a deal on a Syria resolution,
Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations, "Russia's very
close, the U.S. is not."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi for about an hour on the sidelines of the
annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.
"On Syria, both ministers were in strong agreement on the
need for a mandatory and binding U.N. Security Council
resolution," said the senior U.S. official, speaking on the
condition of anonymity, after the meeting.
"They discussed the value of unity among the P5 (five
permanent members of the Security Council) and both felt it is
important for the council to act quickly and for OPCW
(Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) to
similarly act quickly," the official said.
China has backed Russia to veto three council resolutions
since October 2011 that would have condemned Assad's government
and threatened it with sanctions.
Western diplomats say that Beijing has little reason to
support Assad but is eager to ensure Russia will continue to
back it in the Security Council on issues like North Korea.
"China follows Russia on Syria," a Western diplomat said on
condition of anonymity.
Assad's government last week disclosed to a U.N.-backed
weapons watchdog the extent of its arsenal, meeting the first
deadline of the ambitious disarmament deal that calls for the
weapons to be eliminated by June 2014.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that
Russia is ready to help guard Syrian chemical weapons sites and
destroy Assad's stockpiles but will not ship any of the chemical
arms to Russia for destruction.