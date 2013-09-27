WRAPUP 5-U.S., Russia agree on Syria U.N. chemical arms measure

* Agreement follows intense negotiations with Russia
* Outcome "utterly unimaginable" two weeks ago -U.S. envoy
* Vote on resolution possible on Friday
* Western powers back away from many of their demands
By John Irish and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Ending weeks of
diplomatic deadlock, the United States and Russia agreed on
Thursday on a U.N. Security Council draft resolution that would
demand Syria give up its chemical arms, but does not threaten
military force if it fails to comply.
Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,
said a deal was struck with Russia "legally obligating" Syria to
give up its chemical stockpile and the measure went to the full
Security Council in a closed-door meeting on Thursday night.
U.N. diplomats said a vote could come within 24 hours.
"Just two weeks ago, tonight's outcome seemed utterly
unimaginable," Power said. "Two weeks ago, the Syrian regime had
not even acknowledged the existence of its chemical weapons
stockpiles."
"But tonight we have a shared draft resolution that was the
outcome of intense diplomacy and negotiations over the past two
weeks," she said.
U.S., Russian, French and British diplomats told reporters
the vote could come as early as Friday evening, provided the
Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons in The Hague approves a plan for the
destruction of Syria's poison gas arsenal beforehand.
"I know that some (foreign) ministers are extending their
stay in New York in order to participate in that vote," Russian
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters.
The agreement emerged from intense negotiations at the
United Nations with Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
chief ally. The aim was to craft a measure to require
destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal in line with a
U.S.-Russian deal reached earlier this month that averted
American strikes on Assad's forces in the midst of a bloody
civil war.
Western powers on the Security Council backed away from many
of their initial demands, diplomats say, in order to secure
Russia's approval. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
an "understanding" had been hammered out, but gave no details.
A major sticking point had been Russia's opposition to
writing the resolution under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter,
which covers the council's authority to enforce its decisions
with measures such as sanctions or military force.
The compromise draft resolution, obtained by Reuters, makes
the measure legally binding, but provides for no means of
automatic enforcement as the United States, Britain and France
originally wanted.
Power said the resolution was groundbreaking because the
council, which has been deadlocked for years on the Syrian civil
war, formally endorsed for the first time a plan for a political
transition in Syria that was agreed on at an international
conference in Geneva in June 2012.
'BREAKTHROUGH'
The only reference to enforcement in the draft is a threat
that if Syria fails to comply with the resolution, the council
would impose unspecified punitive measures under Chapter 7,
which would require a second resolution that Russia could veto.
A U.S. State Department official hailed the deal as a
"breakthrough."
"The Russians have agreed to support a strong, binding and
enforceable resolution that unites the pressure and focus of the
international community on the Syrian regime to ensure the
elimination of Syria's chemical weapons," the official said.
Diplomats from the permanent Security Council members -
China, Russia, the United States, France and Britain - had been
haggling over the details of a resolution to back the
American-Russian accord announced on Sept. 14 in Geneva to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons.
Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons amid an
international outcry over a sarin gas strike in the suburbs of
Damascus last month - the world's deadliest chemical attack in
25 years.
Washington has blamed Assad's forces for the attack, which
it said killed more than 1,400 people, and President Barack
Obama threatened a U.S. military strike in response.
Russia and Assad have blamed the attack on rebels battling
to overthrow him in a civil war that, according to the United
Nations, has left more than 100,000 people dead.
British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said he was pleased the
draft resolution called for "accountability" for those
responsible for the chemical attacks, although he added he would
have liked a direct reference to the International Criminal
Court in The Hague - something diplomats said Russia opposed.
TOUGH NEGOTIATIONS
In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Obama
sought to persuade world leaders to apply pressure on Damascus
with a resolution that included tough consequences should Assad
not surrender his chemical weapons stockpiles in a verifiable
way.
But by putting the Syria crisis back in the hands of the
U.N. Security Council where Russia has the ability to block
punitive action, the chances of U.S. military action appeared to
recede even further. Obama faces tough opposition from a
skeptical Congress and a war-wary public on the wisdom of
intervening military in Syria.
With rebel forces plagued by divisions, the Friends of Syria
- a bloc of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries plus Turkey
-followed up Thursday's announcement of the draft resolution
with a pledge to boost aid to the opposition. Weapons shipments
to the rebels have been inadequate to shift the military balance
in their favor.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that
Syria "will implode before any side would claim a military
victory" and that all sides needed to move rapidly to put a
political solution in place to end the conflict.
A senior U.S. official said earlier that the United States
and China - another permanent Security Council member - strongly
agreed on the need to quickly adopt a binding resolution on
eradicating Syria's chemical arsenal, a remark that appeared
aimed at putting pressure on Russia to accept the measure.
Russia at first appeared unswayed.
Kerry met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for about an hour
on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the
United Nations.
After the draft resolution was announced, the Chinese
foreign minister said, "The major concerns of all the parties,
including China's concerns, have basically been resolved."
China has backed Russia to veto three council resolutions
since October 2011 that would have condemned Assad's government
and threatened it with sanctions.
Western diplomats say Beijing has little reason to support
Assad but is eager to ensure Russia will continue to back it in
the Security Council on issues like North Korea.
Assad's government last week disclosed to a U.N.-backed
weapons watchdog the extent of its arsenal, meeting the first
deadline of the ambitious disarmament deal that calls for the
weapons to be eliminated by June 2014.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on
Thursday that his country was ready to help guard Syrian
chemical weapons sites and destroy Assad's stockpiles but would
not ship any of the chemical arms to Russia for destruction.
FRAGMENTED OPPOSITION
The head of the opposition Syrian Supreme Military Council
cut short a visit to France on Thursday and said he would head
to Syria on Friday for talks with rebel brigades that broke with
the Western-backed coalition.
General Salim Idris, who commands the coalition's military
wing known as the Free Syrian Army, or FSA, said he would meet
with fighters from the 13 groups that rejected on Tuesday the
authority of the Turkey-based coalition.
The rebel groups, including at least three considered to be
under the FSA umbrella, called on Tuesday for the rebel forces
to be reorganized under an Islamic framework and to be run only
by groups fighting inside Syria.
Thousands of Syrian rebels have broken with the
Western-backed coalition and called for a new Islamist front,
undermining international efforts to build up a pro-Western
military force to replace Assad.