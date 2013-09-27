UPDATE 1-Obama says U.N. deal on Syria 'a potentially huge victory'

By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 President Barack Obama said
on Friday a U.N. Security Council draft resolution brokered by
the United States and Russia that would demand Syria give up its
chemical arms was "a potentially huge victory for the
international community."
The resolution, agreed on Thursday, would not threaten
military force if Syria fails to comply.
A vote on the resolution is expected later on Friday.
Obama said the agreement was something the United States had
long sought and likely would not have been achieved without a
credible threat of U.S. force after the chemical weapons attack
on a suburb of Damascus on Aug. 21 that killed scores of Syrian
civilians, including children.
"The fact that we now have a framework ... that would be
legally binding, that would be verifiable and enforceable, where
there would be consequences for Syria's failure to meet what has
been set forth in this resolution, I think is a potentially huge
victory for the international community," Obama said at the
White House, where he was meeting with Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh.
Obama said the resolution would deter future use of chemical
weapons in Syria and go beyond what military action could have
achieved by removing one of the largest stockpiles of chemical
weapons in the world.
He said the United States was hopeful about what could be
accomplished as a result of the U.N. resolution, but that a lot
of work was still required and skepticism was well placed.
"I think rightly, people have been concerned about whether
Syria will follow through on the commitments that have been laid
forth, and I think there are legitimate concerns as to how
technically we are going to be getting those chemical weapons
out while there is still fighting going on," Obama said.
"Nevertheless, this represents potentially a significant
step forward."
The agreement emerged from intense negotiations at the
United Nations with Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's government.
A major sticking point was Russia's opposition to writing
the resolution under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which covers
the council's authority to enforce its decisions with measures
that include sanctions or military force.
The draft resolution makes the measure legally binding but
provides no means for automatic enforcement if Syria fails to
comply.