UPDATE 1-U.S. upbeat on Syria U.N. resolution, but sees more to do

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov worked in
a "constructive spirit" on Tuesday on a draft U.N. Security
Council resolution on Syria's chemical arms but more work is
needed by U.N. envoys, a U.S. official said.
Kerry and Lavrov met for about 90 minutes on the sidelines
of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.
The five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security
Council - Russia, the United States, France, Britain and China -
have been negotiating a resolution to demand the destruction of
Syria's chemical arsenal in line with a U.S.-Russian deal.
"The constructive spirit in which the two ministers engaged
should help us in our work going forward," said a senior U.S.
State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"There were three or four key conceptual hurdles that had to
be bridged. The ministers did the conceptual work, I would say,
and now that has to be turned into text," the official added.
The official said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power and Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin would
now need to do more work on the draft text to reach agreement.
A major sticking point between Russia and Western powers has
been whether the resolution is written under Chapter 7 of the
U.N. charter, which covers the Security Council's authority to
enforce decisions with measures such as sanctions or force.
Russia has made clear it would not accept an initial
resolution under Chapter 7 and that any punitive measures would
come only in the event of clearly proven Syrian non-compliance
on the basis of a second council resolution under Chapter 7.
U.S. officials did not explain how or whether the resolution
under discussion might make reference to Chapter 7.
"We need a resolution that is clearly binding ...
enforcible, verifiable," said the U.S. official, without
elaborating on how this might be achieved.
Earlier this month Russia and the United States agreed to a
deal in Geneva that calls for Syria to account fully for its
chemical weapons and for the removal and destruction of the
entire arsenal by mid-2014.
Syria acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention in line with
the U.S.-Russian deal.
That deal was agreed after President Barack Obama threatened
to launch U.S. air strikes against Syria because of an Aug. 21
poison gas attack, which Washington blames on Syrian government
forces. Syria and Russia say the sarin attack, which killed
hundreds, was carried out by Syrian rebels.
U.N. chemical weapons investigators led by Ake Sellstrom of
Sweden have confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent in the
attack.
The 15-member U.N. Security Council has been deadlocked on
how to deal with the 2-1/2-year-old Syrian civil war.
Syrian ally Russia, backed by China, has vetoed three
council resolutions since October 2011 that would have condemned
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and threatened it
with sanctions.