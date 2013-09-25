版本:
Russia denies agreement on core of U.N. Syria resolution

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Russia on Wednesday rejected suggestions by Western diplomats that there was an agreement between the five permanent U.N. Security Council members on the core of a draft resolution on eradicating Syria's chemical weapons.

"This is just their wishful thinking," the spokesman for Russia's U.N. delegation said. "It is not the reality. The work on the draft resolution is still going on."
