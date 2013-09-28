REFILE-Russia says U.N. prepared to punish breaches of Syria resolution

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 The U.N. Security
Council would be prepared to take punitive steps in the event of
confirmed violations of a resolution demanding the elimination
of Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"The United Nations Security Council ... will stand ready to
take action under Chapter 7 of the (U.N.) charter, quite
clearly," Lavrov said after the council unanimously approved the
resolution. He was referring to the part of the charter covering
the council's power to enforce its decisions with sanctions or
military force. Any such steps would require a new resolution.
Separately, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said world
powers were aiming to hold an international peace conference in
mid-November to help put an end to Syria's 2-1/2 year civil war.