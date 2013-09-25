版本:
U.S. says "not done yet" on Syria U.N. draft resolution

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 The United States said on Wednesday that progress has been made in discussions among the five permanent U.N. Security Council members on a draft resolution on eradicating Syria's chemical weapons but there was still work to be done.

"We're making progress but we're not done yet," a U.S. official told Reuters. The official was responding to earlier comments from Western diplomats that an agreement on the core of a draft resolution had been reached between Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.
