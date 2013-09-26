UPDATE 1-U.S., China want quick, binding U.N. resolution on Syria -U.S. official

NEW YORK, Sept 26 The United States and China
are in strong agreement on the need for the 15-member U.N.
Security Council to quickly adopt a mandatory and binding
resolution on eradicating Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, a
senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi for about an hour on the sidelines of the
annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.
"On Syria, both ministers were in strong agreement on the
need for a mandatory and binding U.N. Security Council
resolution," said the U.S. official, speaking on the condition
of anonymity, after the meeting.
"They discussed the value of unity among the P5 (five
permanent members of the Security Council) and both felt it is
important for the council to act quickly and for OPCW
(Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) to
similarly act quickly," the official said.
Envoys from the United States, Russia, France, China and
Britain have come to an agreement on the core of a U.N. Security
Council resolution to get rid of Syria's chemical weapons, three
Western diplomats said on Wednesday, but Russia denied such an
accord had been reached and insisted work was "still going on."
Diplomats from the permanent Security Council members have
been haggling over the details of a resolution to back an accord
hammered out by Russia and the United States on Sept. 14 in
Geneva to eliminate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical
weapons arsenal.
A major sticking point between Russia and Western powers has
been whether the resolution is under Chapter 7 of the U.N.
charter, which covers the council's authority to enforce its
decisions with measures such as sanctions or military force.
Russia, a staunch ally of Assad, has made clear it would not
accept an initial resolution under Chapter 7 and that any
punitive measures would come only in the event of clearly proven
Syrian non-compliance on the basis of a second council
resolution under Chapter 7.
China has backed Russia to veto three council resolutions
since October 2011 that would have condemned Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's government and threatened it with sanctions.
Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons in the wake
of a sarin gas strike on civilians in the suburbs of Damascus
last month - the world's deadliest chemical arms attack in 25
years.
Washington has blamed Assad's forces for the attack, which
it said killed more than 1,400 people, and President Barack
Obama threatened a U.S. military strike in response. Russia and
Assad have blamed the attack on rebels battling to overthrow him
in a civil war that has been raging since 2011.