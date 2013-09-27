UPDATE 1-Iran proposes fully implementing nuclear pact within a year -U.S.

By Arshad Mohammed
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran proposed carrying
out an agreement to address concerns about its nuclear program
within a year at talks with major powers on Thursday, a senior
U.S. State Department official said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his
counterparts from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and
the United States at the United Nations to discuss the nuclear
issue and then stepped into a side room for one-one-one talks
with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Zarif made a "thoughtful" presentation about the next steps
that Iran and the six powers might take to try to resolve the
standoff, which has eluded solution for a decade.
"He made a presentation. It was thoughtful. He ... laid out
what Iran's interests were - their desire to come to an
agreement and to do so, fully implemented, in a year's time,"
the U.S. official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Not only come to the agreement, but fully implement the
agreement in a year's time," the official added.
"He reassured everyone that Iran does not want nuclear
weapons and all of the reasons why it made no sense for them to
have them and then laid on the table some ideas that he had
about how we should go forward," the official said.
That 30-minute session was the highest-level official
meeting between the United States and Iran since the 1979
Islamic Revolution that ushered in a more than three-decade
estrangement between the two nations.
Over the last decade, the most salient of the many disputes
between the two has been Iran's nuclear program, which the
United States and its allies suspect is a cover to develop
nuclear weapons.
Iran denies this, saying its program is for solely peaceful,
civilian purposes.
While U.S. and other officials said the wider meeting had a
positive tone, they emphasized the challenge of resolving the
nuclear dispute and the importance of Iran both making concrete
proposals on how to settle it and then implementing any deal.
"It was a useful insight into Iranian interests, thinking,
process, what their timeline is, but we will have to sort
through this," the official said.
The United States hopes Iran will offer more detailed ideas
before Zarif, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton and the political directors from the six powers meet in
Geneva on Oct. 15 and 16 to follow up, the official said.
"In the two years I have been doing this, no Iranian has sat
down and said in such extensive terms here is what we're going
to talk about," the official said of Zarif's presentation. "But
again we are still a long way from any agreement."
The official said the Obama administration would continue to
vigorously implement its existing sanctions and favored working
with the U.S. Congress on imposing additional ones.
"We are in conversations with Congress now. We want to make
sure we have flexibility for the negotiating track but we have
always been a dual-track policy, both engagement and pressure,
and that pressure comes through sanctions," the official said.
Asked what was meant by "flexibility," the official said
this was to ensure that there would be waiver authority or other
provisions that would give the administration some latitude on
how to implement the sanctions.
"We would hope that anything that goes forward does that as
well," the official said.
"If we can make progress, and it's a big if - I would put
that in capital letters, italics and bold - if we can make
progress on the negotiating track and the day comes when there
are sufficient concrete results on the table to either suspend
or ultimately lift sanctions, we want to be able to do so," the
official said.