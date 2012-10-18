Rwanda, Argentina, Australia elected to UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS Oct 18 The U.N. General Assembly elected Rwanda, Argentina and Australia to the 15-national Security Council on Thursday for 2013 and 2014.

Rwanda and Argentina were unopposed in their bids for the Africa seat and the Latin American and Caribbean seat, but needed to win a two-thirds majority of the 193-member General Assembly. Rwanda won 148 votes and Argentina won 182 votes.

Australia beat out Finland and Luxembourg for the first of two seats available in the "Western European and Others" group with 140 votes. Another round of voting is taking place to decide who wins the second seat. Cambodia, Bhutan and South Korea are also competing for one available Asia-Pacific seat.